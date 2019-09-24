Jaish-e-Mohammed changes name to escape international pressure: Report

To ward off international pressure, the terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has changed its name to Majlis Wurasa-e-Shuhuda Jammu wa Kashmir. Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar has taken control of the Pakistan-based terror outfit, according to Hindustan Times. The new name translates roughly as “gathering of the descendents of martyrs of J&K”.

Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar is a younger brother of Masood Azhar who is currently bedridden. Azhar is designated terrorist, who is terminally ill and stays in Markaz Usman-o-Ali in Bhawalpur in Pakistan.

According to Hindustan Times, the leadership and terrorist cadre are same which was previously known as Khudam-ul-Islam and Al Rehmat Trust. The flag of the new avatar is the same as its mother flag except a word that has been changed. They replaced “Al-Jihad” with “Al-Islam”. Hindustan Times writes that according to Pakistan watchers, jaish has already prepared a group of 50 suicide attackers to attack on India.