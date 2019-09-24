Jaish-e-Mohammed changes name to escape international pressure: Report

To ward off international pressure, the terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has changed its name to Majlis Wurasa-e-Shuhuda Jammu wa Kashmir. Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar has taken control of the Pakistan-based terror outfit, according to Hindustan Times. The new name translates roughly as “gathering of the descendents of martyrs of J&K”.
Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar is a younger brother of Masood Azhar who is currently bedridden. Azhar is designated terrorist, who is terminally ill and stays in Markaz Usman-o-Ali in Bhawalpur in Pakistan.
According to Hindustan Times, the leadership and terrorist cadre are same which was previously known as Khudam-ul-Islam and Al Rehmat Trust. The flag of the new avatar is the same as its mother flag except a word that has been changed. They replaced “Al-Jihad” with “Al-Islam”. Hindustan Times writes that according to Pakistan watchers, jaish has already prepared a group of 50 suicide attackers to attack on India.
After the abrogation of Article 370, training and radicalisation-focused madrasas such as Qauat ul Islam, Abu Huraira and Ashab us Safa in Mardan, Al Sufa Zaida in Swabi, Faiz ul Quran in Nusratzai, and Saad Bin Muaz and Tehfiz ul Quran in Okara have been restarted. According to Hindustan Times, two training centres have been tasked to prepare for Jihad in Kashmir. The centres are based in Bhawalpur and Jamrud in Pakistan.
Hindustan Times reported that according to agencies, restoring communication channels in Jammu and Kashmir may be tough for officials because of lifting restrictions on global terror groups such as Jaish and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) by Islamabad after August 5, the reactivation of training camps, and Kashmir-linked rallies such as the one in Rawalkot on September 13.