Jack Ma is back: Alibaba founder makes first public appearance in months, addresses online conference

Well-known Chinese businessman and founder of Alibaba Group, Jack Ma has finally resurfaced in the public eye, quelling persistent rumours about authorities taking action against him. According to a Bloomberg report, Ma made a virtual appearance at an event, addressing scores of teachers. Reportedly, his appearance has been confirmed by those familiar with the matter.

Ma had dropped out of public view several months ago, sparking immense speculation. In the ensuing months, there had been a crackdown against Ant Group Co. and Alibaba Group Holding and many had been left wondering about Ma's fate.

Further details awaited.