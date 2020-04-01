Ivanka Trump appreciates PM Narendra Modi's yoga video to help relieve stress

Ivanka Trump, who is a senior advisor to her father and U.S. President Donald Trump, described as “wonderful” the video of a yoga asan tweeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to encourage people to stay fit during the lockdown imposed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday shared the video and said the yoga asan helped relieve stress.

“Whenever I get time, I practice Yoga Nidra once or twice a week. It furthers overall well-being, relaxes the mind, reduces stress and anxiety. You will find many videos of Yoga Nidra on the net. I’m sharing a video each in English and Hindi,” he tweeted.

“This is wonderful! Thank you @narendramod! #TogetherApart,” Ms. Ivanka said on Tuesday as she retweeted Modi’s post.

Ms. Ivanka accompanied her father and U.S. President Donald Trump during his maiden visit to India in February. Mr. Trump was accompanied by First Lady Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and the top brass of his administration.

Yoga fast spreading in western world

Yoga has been spreading fast in the US for the last several years, but its pace accelerated after the declaration of International Yoga Day by the United Nations in 2015 and Prime Minister Modi taking a proactive step in its awareness.

According to some estimate, some 36 million Americans practise yoga.

“Yoga helps to harmonise the mind and body. Even in our separateness, PM @narendramodi guides on being together, being aware through yoga. @IvankaTrump #TogetherApart,” India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu said in a tweet.

In the wake of current coronavirus crisis, wherein more than 250 million Americans are forced to stay home, yoga is increasingly being used by the people.

The Indian Embassy in the US, on Monday started a daily online yoga class. The emphasis of these classes are on using the yoga postures and breathing exercises to strengthen immune system, the embassy said in a tweet. The classes are streamed through the embassy’s Facebook page.

Congressman Tim Ryan on Tuesday said that for a long time, practising yoga and mindfulness have helped him take care of his mental health.

“In uncertain times like these, looking after ourselves and our loved ones is especially important,” he said.