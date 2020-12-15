'It’s official, folks': Electoral College votes to confirm Joe Biden-Kamala Harris victory in US Presidential election

The Electoral College has voted to make Joe Biden's victory in the recently concluded US Presidential elections official. The reaffirmation of Biden and Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris as the Vice President of the US comes even as incumbent Donald Trump continues to wage a legal battle and alleges widespread voter fraud in the polls.

In a speech from his longtime home of Wilmington, Delaware, Biden aimed to guide Americans past the tumult of the campaign and President Donald Trump's refusal to accept defeat. "If anyone didn't know it before, we know it now. What beats deep in the hearts of the American people is this: Democracy," Biden said.

"The right to be heard. To have your vote counted. To choose the leaders of this nation. To govern ourselves."