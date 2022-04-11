'It's death for some, captivity for rest,': Ukrainian forces prepare for 'last battle' in Mariupol

Ukraine forces in the Russian besieged city of Mariupol are reportedly preparing for a "last battle" to control the southern port, marines in the city said Monday, AFP reported.

"Today will probably be the last battle, as the ammunition is running out," the 36th marine brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces said on Facebook.

"It's death for some of us, and captivity for the rest," it added, saying it had been pushed back and surrounded by the Russian army.

Accusing Moscow of atrocities and brutality against the citizens of Mariupol, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized Russia on Monday saying that tens of thousands of people have likely been killed in Russia's assault on the southeastern city of Mariupol, Reuters reported.

"Mariupol has been destroyed, there are tens of thousands of dead, but even despite this, the Russians are not stopping their offensive," Zelenskyy said in a video address to South Korean lawmakers.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk Sunday said that Kyiv had agreed to the use of nine humanitarian corridors to help people to escape heavy fighting in the east of the country, including in private cars from Mariupol, Reuters reported.

"All the routes for the humanitarian corridors in the Luhansk region will work as long as there is a ceasefire by the occupying Russian troops," Vereshchuk said in a statement on her Telegram channel.

(with agency inputs)

