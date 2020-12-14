It's begun! Watch photos of the only 'total solar eclipse' of 2020 as Moon engulfs Earth in cosmic shadow

Skywatchers across the world on Monday (December) were eager to catch a glimpse of the 'total solar eclipse', the only and last one of the year. This is also the final major celestial event of 2020, so in many ways the occassion was set to be special.
As soon as the Earth began being engulfed in a shadow cast by the Moon, space enthusiasts on Twitter were seen sharing photos of the event. Astronomical organisations also joined in to portray the beautiful event underway in cosmos.
How to watch
At the behest of enthusiasts all over the world, NASA is live-streaming the event for people to watch the Solar Eclipse from anywhere in the world. A live link has been provided so that amateur astronauts and eager skywatchers can catch the event from anywhere in the world.
NASA bega posting images of the eclipse on NASA TV and on the agency's website starting at 8:10 PM IST on Monday, courtesy of the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile.
Where will it be visible?
The Surya Grahan (solar eclipse) this year, however, will not be visible in India as it will occur in the late evening.
The last Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan of 2020 will be visible over parts of South America, specifically in parts of Chile and Argentina where it is tracking over since the afternoon. , the path will stretch from Saavedra, Chile to Salina del Eje, Argentina.
What is a 'total solar eclipse'?
A solar eclipse occurs on a new moon day when it comes in between the earth and the sun and all the three objects are aligned.
When any portion of the Earth is engulfed in a shadow cast by the Moon, which fully or partially blocks sunlight, the event is called a solar eclipse. However, the celestial event is referred to as a 'total solar eclipse' when the Sun's disk is fully obscured by the Moon.
