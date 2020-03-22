Italy's COVID-19 death toll surges by 793 in past 24 hours

takItaly's COVID-19 death toll has surged by 793 over the past 24 hours, which is a new record high increase, and has reached 4,825, the head of the country's Civil Protection Department, Angelo Borrelli said on Saturday.

"Unfortunately, [the number] of those died increased by 793 over the past 24 hours," Borrelli said at a briefing. He added that 943 more people have recovered, bringing the total number to 6,062. The number of COVID-19-infected people in Italy has increased by 4,800 over the past 24 hours, surpassing 42,000.

In an unexpected announcement made via Facebook, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that all commercial activities in the country would be shut down unless they performed an "essential" role for the country in its battle against the spread of coronavirus.