 Italy: Dozens Of Prison Guards Face Probe Over Alleged Abuse Of Prisoners In Sicily; 11 Placed Under House Arrest
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldItaly: Dozens Of Prison Guards Face Probe Over Alleged Abuse Of Prisoners In Sicily; 11 Placed Under House Arrest

Italy: Dozens Of Prison Guards Face Probe Over Alleged Abuse Of Prisoners In Sicily; 11 Placed Under House Arrest

Overall, 46 jail officers were being probed. Investigators obtained video footage that confirmed the prisoners' complaints, showing guards systematically beating and mistreating inmates in some isolated cells.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 03:35 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File Pic

Rome: Dozens of prison guards were under investigation, and at least 11 of them were under house arrest in Italy on Wednesday on suspicion of torture and abuse of power against prisoners, authorities said.

The operation was ordered by prosecutors in Trapani, Sicily region, at the end of a three-year-long probe triggered by inmates' reports about routine abuses and violence within the prison facility, Xinhua news agency reported.

Overall, 46 jail officers were being probed. Investigators obtained video footage that confirmed the prisoners' complaints, showing guards systematically beating and mistreating inmates in some isolated cells.

Read Also
Ukraine: US, Spain, Italy & Greece Shut Embassies In Kyiv Amid Escalating Russian Threats & Nuclear...
article-image

Addressing a press conference, Trapani chief prosecutor Gabriele Paci said violence against inmates was not episodic, but "became a sort of method to ensure order within the prison."

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Unlike 2019, Beed Constable This Time Votes As A 'Complete Man'
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Unlike 2019, Beed Constable This Time Votes As A 'Complete Man'
Girl Claims Receiving ₹1 Every Minute From 'Ex-BF' She Blocked On All Social Media Platforms; Check Reactions
Girl Claims Receiving ₹1 Every Minute From 'Ex-BF' She Blocked On All Social Media Platforms; Check Reactions
AR Rahman Apologised To Me For Disliking Humma Humma Remake, Says Badshah
AR Rahman Apologised To Me For Disliking Humma Humma Remake, Says Badshah
Mangal Compusolutions Made Quiet Debut On BSE With 5% Discount
Mangal Compusolutions Made Quiet Debut On BSE With 5% Discount

Italy Passes Law To Improve Jail Life Conditions

In early August, the Italian Parliament passed a law to improve jail life conditions, allowing inmates to make more phone calls, and streamlining rules to obtain early release or alternative measures to the prison.

By end of June, Italian jails hosted 61,480 prisoners out of a capacity of 51,234, the Justice Ministry said. No plan to build new facilities has been announced so far.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

London Ranks As World's Best City For 10th Consecutive Year

London Ranks As World's Best City For 10th Consecutive Year

Italy: Dozens Of Prison Guards Face Probe Over Alleged Abuse Of Prisoners In Sicily; 11 Placed Under...

Italy: Dozens Of Prison Guards Face Probe Over Alleged Abuse Of Prisoners In Sicily; 11 Placed Under...

Donald Trump Nominates Ex-Congressman Pete Hoekstra To Be US Ambassador To Canada

Donald Trump Nominates Ex-Congressman Pete Hoekstra To Be US Ambassador To Canada

Tibetan Environmentalist Karma Samdrup Released After 15 Years, Faces Political Restrictions

Tibetan Environmentalist Karma Samdrup Released After 15 Years, Faces Political Restrictions

Video: CCTV Captures Robot 'Kidnapping' Other Robots, Yep This Actually Happened In China

Video: CCTV Captures Robot 'Kidnapping' Other Robots, Yep This Actually Happened In China