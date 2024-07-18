Italy: Court Orders Journalist To Pay Damages To PM Meloni For Defamation

Italy PM Giorgia Meloni | X (@Giorgia Meloni)

A court in Italy's Milan has ordered a journalist to pay country's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni 5000 euros (about Rs 4,60,000) in damages after she mocked the PM on social media post, as per news agency ANSA. Giulia Cortese, the journalist, has also been handed suspended fine of 1200 euros (around Rs 1,10,000) in 2021 for a post on social media post X which the court said was 'body shaming' Meloni by commenting on Meloni's height.

The post on X was made by Cortese during social media battle between her and Meloni. At the time, Meloni was leading Brother of Italy party which was in the opposition.

What did the social media post say?

Cortese had posted a doctored image of Meloni with a picture of Italy's World War II era dictator Benito Mussolini in the background.

"You don't scare me, Giorgia Meloni. After all, you're only 1.2 meters (4 feet) tall. I can't even see you," said the post.

Meloni in past has been described as being 1.58 and 1.63 metre tall.

Cortese can file an appeal against the fine. Meloni's lawyer has said the fine the journalist would pay would be donated for charity.

Italy has seen many legal cases against journalists during Meloni's tenure. And she herself is known for filing lawsuits against journalists and authors.

In Rome last year, a court asked author Roberty Saviano 1000 euros along with legal expenses to Meloni after an insult to Meloni during a television show in 2021. His comment came on Meloni's hardline stance on illegal immigration.

Journalists have protested against stifling of free speech. Just this year in the month of May, Italian state broadcaster RAI went on strike against what the protesters called 'suffocating control' on media in Meloni's regime.

(With inputs from agencies)