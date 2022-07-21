e-Paper Get App

Italian PM Mario Draghi resigns after failing to revive his coalition government

He met with President Sergio Mattarella and informed him of his intentions after failing to unite his fragile coalition government.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 21, 2022, 02:18 PM IST
article-image
AP

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Thursday tendered his resignation, paving the way for fresh elections. He met with President Sergio Mattarella and informed him of his intentions after failing to unite his fragile coalition government.

Last Thursday, senators from one of the biggest parties in Draghi's coalition—the Five Star Movement—abstained from a confidence motion, a stunt that throws Italy's government into crisis and could even lead to its collapse, The Washington Post reported.

Though the government survived -- by 172 to 39 -- Draghi, according to The New York Times, had made clear that he would not lead a unity government that had no unity.

Italy is facing a worsening economic situation, caused in part by rising energy costs. Draghi downplayed the economic challenges when talking to the Foreign Press Association later on Tuesday, saying the government's balance sheets were "very strong" and that despite recent difficulties, "Italy remains a strong country", Xinhua News Agency reported.

HomeWorldItalian PM Mario Draghi resigns after failing to revive his coalition government

RECENT STORIES

Presidential polls: NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu leads with 540 votes

Presidential polls: NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu leads with 540 votes

Watch Video: Virat Kohli grooves to Punjabi song in latest social media post

Watch Video: Virat Kohli grooves to Punjabi song in latest social media post

National Herald case: ED questions Sonia Gandhi for 2 hours, ends session on her request

National Herald case: ED questions Sonia Gandhi for 2 hours, ends session on her request

'Imp to know who is fact-checker, who is trying to create tensions': Anurag Thakur on Mohammad...

'Imp to know who is fact-checker, who is trying to create tensions': Anurag Thakur on Mohammad...

BCCI spends Rs 3.5 cr on charter flight to fly Team India from Manchester to West Indies for ODI...

BCCI spends Rs 3.5 cr on charter flight to fly Team India from Manchester to West Indies for ODI...