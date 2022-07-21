Italian PM Mario Draghi resigns after failing to revive his coalition government

AP

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Thursday tendered his resignation, paving the way for fresh elections. He met with President Sergio Mattarella and informed him of his intentions after failing to unite his fragile coalition government.

Last Thursday, senators from one of the biggest parties in Draghi's coalition—the Five Star Movement—abstained from a confidence motion, a stunt that throws Italy's government into crisis and could even lead to its collapse, The Washington Post reported.

Though the government survived -- by 172 to 39 -- Draghi, according to The New York Times, had made clear that he would not lead a unity government that had no unity.

Italy is facing a worsening economic situation, caused in part by rising energy costs. Draghi downplayed the economic challenges when talking to the Foreign Press Association later on Tuesday, saying the government's balance sheets were "very strong" and that despite recent difficulties, "Italy remains a strong country", Xinhua News Agency reported.