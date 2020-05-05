Italian PM Giuseppe Conte promises new funding to three international organisations

Rome: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte used social media to state that Italy was "proud" to contribute to the three multilateral medical organisations including the World Health Organization (WHO).

Conte's remarks came after a broader event called by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen raised 7.4 billion euros (US $8.07 billion) to help find a vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

Italy pledged 140 million euros for the three organisations, according to a communique from von der Leyen's office.

Italy will donate 120 million euros to GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, a public-private group that focuses on immunisations in the developing world.

Additionally, Italy will contribute 10 million euros each to the WHO and to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, a public-private foundation that helps fund research projects.

Conte used social media to express his support: "Italy is proud to contribute to accelerating the development, production and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics by supporting" the three organisations, he wrote.