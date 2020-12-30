‘It is safe’: VP-elect Kamala Harris receives COVID-19 vaccine

Washington: US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine against the novel coronavirus.

According to the Biden-Harris transition team, Harris was vaccinated on Tuesday by Patricia Cummings, a clinical nurse manager at the United Medical Center.

In a tweet late Tuesday, Harris said: "Today I got the Covid-19 vaccine. I am incredibly grateful to our frontline health care workers, scientists, and researchers who made this moment possible. When you're able to take the vaccine, get it. This is about saving lives."