'It all started with lies, intolerance...': Arnold Schwarzenegger compares US Capitol mob to Nazis; reveals details about his childhood

The world had watched in horror last week as supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol while it was certifying Joe Biden's win. They demanded a change in the poll outcome and indulged in violence and vandalism and forced the US Congress to halt proceedings. Since then, many have laid the blame for the attacks squarely with Donald Trump, with many calling for his immediate removal from office.

On Sunday, Austrian-American actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger drew a parallel between the mob that swarmed the Capitol to the Nazi regime. "I grew up in Austria. I'm very aware of Kristallnacht, or the Night of Broken Glass. It was a night of rampage against the Jews carried out in 1938 by the Nazi equivalent of the Proud Boys. Wednesday was the Day of Broken Glass right here in the United States," he says gravely in a video message posted on Twitter.

For the uninitiated, Kristallnacht was a pogrom that against Jews that saw their homes, hospitals and schools ransacked, and thousands of Jewish businesses and synagogues destroyed or damaged. Around 30,000 Jewish men were sent to concentration camps, and the eventual death toll reached several hundred.