Israel Attack: Disturbing Video Shows Family Held Hostage By Hamas Terrorists, Parents Shield & Console Horrified Kids

Horrific visuals continue to pour in as the Israel-Palestine conflict turned into a war-like situation following the surprise attack by Hamas terrorists in the Southern part of Israel. Reports said that at least 300 people died in Israel and more than 1,000 people were injured in the attacks by terror outfit Hamas. Reports also claimed that several Israeli soldiers and families were held hostage by Hamas terrorists. In one such gut-wrenching video making rounds on social media, a terrified family with two children is seen consoling itself amid the terror attacks while being held hostage by Hamas terrorists.

The video showed two young children weeping and sleeping on the floor to protect themselves in case a rocket explosion takes place. The children keep crying due to fear time and again and the helpless parents try to console the children, as can be seen in the video.

In one instance, the mother tells the children to lie down on the floor, saying that she doesn't want to lose another child. The mother also shields the daughter while the father covers the son to protect the children as a rocket is launched and gunshots are heard.

While the children try to remain brave during the frightful event, the constant firing of gunshots and the noise of explosions make the children cry in fear. Even the parents break down at one point, but soon gather themselves to give courage to their children during the unprecedented challenge they face.

Disclaimer: The below video contains disturbing images. Viewer discretion advised.

Israel hits back

Israel hit back at Hamas terrorists at the Gaza strip and claimed to have killed over 200 terrorists, a day after surprise attack on its soil by Hamas terrorists. The Israeli Air Force said that its fighter jets struck a "compound belonging to the head of the intelligence department in the Hamas terrorist organisation", according to media reports.

