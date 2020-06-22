Israeli labs struggle to cope with mounting pressure of COVID-19 testing

Now among the hundreds of labs scattered around Israel, only 40 are capable of conducting tests for the novel coronavirus.

In addition, the overwhelming majority of the 3,500 active workers in the country's laboratories near the retirement age, as the relatively low salary makes it difficult to attract the younger generation as lab technicians.

"Everyone knows this crisis was coming. We spoke about it constantly," said Esther Admon, head of the Israel Association of Biochemists, Microbiologists and Laboratory Workers.

So far, 305 Israelis have died of the COVID-19 while the number of the cases have topped 20,000. However, as the government has eased anti-virus restrictions in recent weeks, the country has seen a disconcerting relapse.

However, a marked increase in the number of tests does not go with more workers, not to mention that anyone testing positive for COVID-19 will take a weekly series of additional tests to monitor their overall health.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the government foresaw the shortage of staff and turned to additional bodies to conduct the testing. But with the increased ability to test the population, criticisms also arise about lost or mistaken tests, and the labs not up to par with international standards.