Israeli attack on Damascus airport kills seven fighters

The Observatory said the targets in the airport area, which has been repeatedly hit in similar strikes, included an arms depot.

The strikes on the airport compound came just after the arrival of a cargo plane, according to Abdel Rahman, who could not specify where the aircraft had flown in from.

He said a vehicle had also been hit on the road towards central Damascus in what seems to have been an attempt to stop a weapons delivery. SANA released a video of what appeared to be Syrian air defences firing over the capital.

Israel's political leadership has spoken publicly of the bombing campaign, although the army rarely comments on individual strikes.

Israel argues that Iran's presence across several parts of Syria, including near the Golan Heights it occupies, is a threat and that it will continue its strikes.

On February 6, Israeli air strikes killed 23 Syrian and foreign fighters in Syria. Among them were three Iranians as well as 12 Syrian and foreign members of Tehran-backed militias.

Iran has deployed its Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) in Syria to support President Bashar al-Assad, who clung on by a thread earlier in the nine-year-old conflict.

It also holds sway over a myriad militia groups whose ranks include fighters from Afghanistan, Iraq, Lebanon and other countries.

The head of the IRGC's elite Quds Force, Qasem Soleimani, was killed in a US drone strike on Baghdad airport at the beginning of the year.

Soleimani was the mastermind of Iran's foreign operations but Iran's forces remain heavily involved in military operations carried out in Syria.

Iran-backed fighters are battling alongside the Syrian army in a two-month-old offensive against the country's last major rebel pocket in the Idlib region in the northwest. Buoyed by their recapture of the main highway linking Syria's major cities this week, government forces seized a key base west of second city Aleppo on Friday that they had lost to rebels in 2012, the Observatory said.

Base 46 was the site of a brutal confrontation between government forces and rebels in the early phase of Syria's civil war.

The Observatory estimates that more than 150 Damascus loyalists lost their lives during the rebel takeover of the base at the end of 2012.

Its recapture marks a symbolic win for the government which has reduced the rebel-held pocket to just over half of Idlib province, as well as slivers of neighbouring Aleppo and Latakia.