 Israeli Airstrikes On Gaza's Jabalia Refugee Camp Kills At Least 50; Arab League, Egypt, Jordan Condemn Attack
Israeli warplanes hit the densely populated Jabalia refugee camp on Tuesday. After the attack, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said in a statement that more than 50 people were killed, approximately 150 others injured, and "dozens" of others buried under the rubble.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 12:03 PM IST
Arab League (AL) Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit has strongly condemned the deadly Israeli airstrike on the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip. In a statement on Tuesday, the AL chief said that it was "a new crime" in Gaza and that the international community should no longer remain silent, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Flagrant violation of international laws"

Meanwhile, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement the attack was a "flagrant violation of international laws". Jordan's Foreign Ministry also condemned the attack and said Jordan held Israel responsible for the dangerous development.

It also denounced Israel's ongoing escalation of tension in the West Bank and Israeli settlers' increasing attacks on Palestinian civilians. It also called on the international community to assume its responsibility, stop the ongoing conflict, and provide international protection for Palestinians.

Densely populated Jabalia refugee camp

