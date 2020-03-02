Israel votes for third time for parliamentary elections in a year

Israelis voted on Monday in an unprecedented third parliamentary elections in less than a year to break the deadlock on government formation, with the country's longest serving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fighting for his political survival amid indictments on graft charges.

Israel's Central Elections Committee (CEC) said that 27.6 per cent of registered voters had cast their ballots by noon, the highest figures for this hour since the 1999 elections when incumbent Prime Minister Netanyahu lost to Ehud Barak in direct elections for premiership.

Neither Netanyahu, who heads the right-wing Likud party, nor his main challenger, Benny Gantz leader of the Blue and White alliance were able to put together majority coalitions following the last two elections.