Israel trades fire with militants in Gaza as violence in 'Holy Land' continues to escalate

Palestinians fired several rockets into southern Israel from the Gaza Strip early Thursday as Israeli aircraft hit Gaza militant sites soon after an earlier rocket strike that was the second such attack this week.

The cross-border Gaza violence was an extension of Israeli-Palestinian tensions that have been boiling in Jerusalem.

The Israeli military said four rockets were fired from Gaza early Thursday and were intercepted by air defenses. Late Wednesday, a rocket was fired from Gaza, triggering Israeli airstrikes.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, and no one claimed the rocket strikes. Israel holds the Hamas militant group that rules Gaza responsible for all rocket fire and typically responds with airstrikes within hours.

During the exchange, the IDF said its Iron Dome missile defense system mistook gunshots for a salvo of rockets in what initially appeared to be a sign of a significant escalation. But by night’s end, the army confirmed that only one rocket had been fired into Israel during the whole exchange.

That launch took place at around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, with shrapnel from the rocket striking a parked car and a wall near a home in the city of Sderot. Hundreds of ball bearings that were loaded into the rocket were found at the scene.

Less than three hours later, the IDF said it responded with airstrikes in central Gaza targeting a military post as well as a tunnel complex “containing raw chemicals used for the manufacturing of rocket engines.” The IDF claimed its strike marked a significant blow to the rocket production process in Gaza.

Tensions are heightened after violence broke out at the Al-Aqsa Mosque holy site in Jerusalem over the weekend.

The site, also known as Temple Mount, is sacred to both Jews and Muslims. It is administered by Muslim authorities under Israeli security.

Palestinians have accused Israel of trying to expand rights for observant Jews to the detriment of Muslims within the compound.

In recent weeks, sporadic violence across the Palestinian territories and Israel has seen 14 Israelis killed. Some 26 Palestinians have also been killed, including at least two civilian bystanders.

Also on Tuesday, further clashes erupted when a group of Israeli settlers were allowed to march in protest through the West Bank over the destruction of a settlement. The IDF has been making some attempts in recent months to clamp down on illegal building and "return the settlement movement to the days of the [2005] disengagement."

Palestinian paramedics said they had treated at least eight people who had been targeted by rubber bullets and tear gas after some counterprotesters had hurled stones at soldiers protecting the marchers.

Because of the expansion of Israeli settlements in the Palestinian territories, which is considered to be in violation of international law, as well as Israeli blockades and security "buffer zones," people in Gaza and the West Bank have been crowded into increasingly small pieces of land.

This has resulted in major shortages of medicine, water and other critical supplies, a situation exacerbated by the pandemic.

The West Bank and East Jerusalem have been under occupation since being seized by Israel in 1967.

Last May, Palestinian militants in Gaza fired rockets toward Jerusalem as a much larger group of thousands of Israelis held a flag march to the Old City following weeks of protests and clashes in and around Al-Aqsa. Those events led to an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas.

Israeli nationalists stage such marches to try to assert sovereignty over east Jerusalem, which Israel seized in the 1967 Mideast war, along with the West Bank and Gaza, and annexed in a move not recognized internationally. The Palestinians seek an independent state in all three territories and consider east Jerusalem their capital.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 10:11 AM IST