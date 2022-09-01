e-Paper Get App

Israel strikes Syria's Aleppo international airport

Local news websites on Wednesday said the missiles came from over the Mediterranean, Xinhua news agency reported.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, September 01, 2022, 09:56 AM IST
Israel strikes Syria's Aleppo international airport | AFP

Damascus: An Israeli missile strike hit the international airport of Syria's northern city of Aleppo, causing material damage, a Syrian military statement said.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitor, said Israel fired four missiles against the airport and surrounding warehouses, causing explosions to "what is believed to be a shipment of Iranian missiles".

The Israeli attack on Wednesday is the 22nd against Syrian sites this year, following a deadly strike earlier last week in the city of Masyaf.

