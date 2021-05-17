Israel-Palestine violence: US Secretary of State requests Israel to 'justify' airstrikes on media houses in Gaza

Washington, May 17: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday the US had requested "details" and a "justification" from Israel for an airstrike on a Gaza building housing international media outlets.

Blinken added that he had not personally seen any information shared by Israeli authorities, and therefore did not want to comment on the legitimacy of the strike.

Israeli Air Force on Saturday had in an airstrike destroyed the 13-floor building housing Qatar-based Al-Jazeera television and American news agency The Associated Press in the Gaza Strip.