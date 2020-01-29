Israel-Palentine plan is 'absolutely unacceptable', says Turkey’s Erdogan

Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lambasted a Middle East plan unveiled by US counterpart Donald Trump as "absolutely unacceptable" in comments published Wednesday.

"Jerusalem is sacred for Muslims. The plan to give Jerusalem to Israel is absolutely unacceptable. Meanwhile, UN chief Antonio Guterres said the global body remains committed to supporting Palestinians and Israelis to resolve the conflict on the basis of UN resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements.