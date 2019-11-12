Israel kills Baha Abu al-Ata, Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza

Jerusalem/Gaza: Israeli security forces on Tuesday assassinated a commander of Islamic Jihad described by them as "a ticking bomb", leading to retaliatory attacks from the Gaza Strip that pushed major areas in Israel to closure and escalated tensions in the region.

A joint statement by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and Israel's internal security agency, the Shin Bet, announced that Baha Abu al-Ata was neutralised in a targeted strike at around 4:30 am in an operation that was approved by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"[Ata] was behind multiple attacks and rocket launches against Israel in recent months and intended to carry new immediate attacks," the Army and Shin Bet said.