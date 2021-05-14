Israel-Gaza violence: UN chief appeals for an immediate halt

United Nations, May 14: The UN chief is appealing for an immediate halt to fighting between Gaza and Israel.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Friday that the conflict could "unleash an uncontainable security and humanitarian crisis and to further foster extremism," not only in the Palestinian territory and Israel but also elsewhere in the region.

A U.N. spokesman said Guterres is urging the parties to allow mediation efforts to intensify and end the fighting more quickly.

Stephane Dujarric says the U.N. is "actively involved" in those mediation efforts.

Guterres also reiterated his commitment to support Palestinians and Israelis in resolving the conflict, including through the so-called Quartet of Middle East mediators - the U.N., the U.S., the European Union and Russia.