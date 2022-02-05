Israel eases Covid-19 restrictions, green pass no longer required for entry at public places

Jerusalem Israel's Health Ministry has decided to ease the Covid-19 Green Pass system, which stipulates that only those who have been vaccinated or recovered from the disease can enter crowded indoor or outdoor places.

According to the decision, which will take effect on Monday, restaurants, cinemas, hotels, and gyms, among other places, will no longer require a green pass upon entry, reports Xinhua news agency.

A green pass, however, is needed at venues where there is a significant danger of infection, such as event halls and nightclubs.

According to the Health Ministry, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Israel has risen to 3,111,307, with 46,429 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

The country's death toll rose by 38 to 9,111, while the number of patients in critical condition decreased from 1,147 to 1,130, according to the Ministry.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 02:48 PM IST