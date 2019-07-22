Israel demolishes Palestinian homes on Jerusalem outskirts

Sur Baher: Israel began demolishing a number of Palestinian homes it considers illegal south of Jerusalem early Monday, in a move which has drawn international concern. Dozens of Israeli police and military sealed off at least four buildings in the Sur Baher area close to the Israeli security barrier cutting off the occupied West Bank early Monday, the journalist said.

An earthmover later started demolishing a partially-built two storey building. Reporters were prevented from reaching the area while residents and activists were dragged out of the homes. One man yelled "I want to die here", after being forced out. The buildings are close to Israel's separation barrier which cuts off the occupied West Bank and the Jewish state says they were built too close to the wall.