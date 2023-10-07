 Israel Declares State Of National Emergency After Hamas' Missile Attack From Gaza Strip
The country has declared a "state of war" after the Hamas group conducted a massive infiltration bid on Israeli soil on Saturday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 07, 2023, 06:59 PM IST
Israel has declared a state of national emergency in the country after the surprise attack by Hamas militants from the Gaza strip on Saturday morning.

At least 22 people have been killed so far and hundreds injured after the Hamas fired several missiles, targeting cities in the southern and central regions of Israel.

The country has declared a "state of war" after the Hamas group conducted a massive infiltration bid on Israeli soil on Saturday, by firing nearly 5,000 rockets and also sending armed men in order to hunt down the Israeli population.

Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israeli communities and started going house to house and murdering innocent Israelis. The Hamas has also captured a number of occupation Israeli soldiers after destroying a Merkavah tank.

"We are at war, not in an operation or in rounds, but at war. This morning, Hamas launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens.

"We have been in this since the early morning hours," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his countrymen in a televised address.

