e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldIsrael's Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition says, 'I told you so'

Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition says, 'I told you so'

Israelis brought to us drip irrigation method, that led to a second 'Green Revolution'. Palestinians brought us Abdallah Azzam, that led to Islamist 'people' slaughtering our soldiers

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 03, 2022, 05:45 AM IST
article-image
Soon to behead of the Israeli state - Benjamin Netanyahu - calling 'Abu Abbas' | Twitter
Follow us on

"Things will be better now," said a plaintively positive Israeli voter to the the BBC -- an organisation funded by a country that was determined to deny Jewish people a state of their own.

Read Also
Bhopal: Secretary of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs advises to use extra water of Sewage...
article-image

After years -- err, I mean a single year -- Israeli voters have voted again, for the fourth? Fifth? Sixth? Time.

Sixth time's the Charm?

Regardless, in their astonishingly beautiful country, they claim that with two Israelis in a room, there would be three opinions.

That sounds familiar!

Israel, a nation-state founded by the children, and grand-children, of survivors of the European Holocaust -- how do I even describe this -- know exactly what they are all about.

There was a war. One side won that war. The other side is sore about losing. Hence, Israeli-Palestine issue.

Abdallah Azzam, the godfather of all Sunni jihadists -- who have caused very many Indian soldiers to lay down their lives for our country -- was a Palestinian.

Israelis brought to us drip irrigation method, that led to a second 'Green Revolution'.

I leave it to reader to figure out: What is what.

RECENT STORIES

Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition says, 'I told you so'

Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition says, 'I told you so'

Moscow has discussed scenarios for nuclear weapon use: Are you scared? You aren't scared enough

Moscow has discussed scenarios for nuclear weapon use: Are you scared? You aren't scared enough

US Fed hikes interest rates for sixth time this year, signals more rate hikes in near future

US Fed hikes interest rates for sixth time this year, signals more rate hikes in near future

National Cliché Day: Funny cartoons of clichéd phrases you should share with your friends, family

National Cliché Day: Funny cartoons of clichéd phrases you should share with your friends, family

Russia agrees to rejoin Black Sea grain deal, in relief for global hunger fears

Russia agrees to rejoin Black Sea grain deal, in relief for global hunger fears