Israel Attack Videos: 1 Woman Killed After Dozens Of Rockets Fired From Gaza Strip

Jerusalem, October 7: One woman was killed after dozens of rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel on Saturday, with sirens sounded across southern Israel which were also heard in the capital Tel Aviv, the emergencies services said.

Hamas has claimed responsibility for the attack

Palestinian militant group Hamas, which controls the besieged coastal enclave, has claimed responsibility for the attack, reports the BBC. Hamas leader Mohammed al-Deif also announced the beginning of a new military operation the "Al-Aqsa Flood" against Israel, Xinhua news agency reported.

Two people have also sustained injuries

According to Israel's Magen David Adom rescue agency, two people have also sustained injuries, of which one is in critical condition. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said that security chiefs are due to meet as a result of the rocket strikes. More details are awaited.

