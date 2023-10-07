Israel Attack: Palestinian Militants Parade Naked Body Of Israeli Woman In Open Truck; Disturbing Video Surfaces

Palestinian Militants Parade Naked Body Of Israeli Woman | Video

In a shocking incident, horrific visuals are surfacing on the internet in which it can be seen that the Hamas-Palestinian militants are taking a semi-naked dead body of an Israeli woman on an open truck and parading in the city. It is said that the militants after attacking Israel are killing and taking the civilians as hostage. The militants took the dead bodies of the innocent civilians who were killed during the attack in open trucks and paraded them.

The horrific video is hitting the internet

A horrific video is hitting the internet and is going viral on social media. The Hamas militants took the dead body of a woman and paraded it in the city. The Palestinian civilians can be seen in the video abusing the dead body of the woman and also spitting on the woman and also slapping her. Many horrific visuals have come from Israel in which it can be seen that Palestinians have infiltrated south Israel after missile attacks and the can be seen roaming in the streets in their open trucks. They are killing any Israel citizen who is coming in their way.

There are reports that around 35 Israeli soldiers are being captured

There are reports that around 35 Israeli soldiers are being captured and taken as hostage. This is said to be the most massive attack by Hamas on Israel in many years. The number of people who have lost their lives in the attacks is not known yet. However, seeing the scale of the attack it is estimated that hundreds of people have lost their lives in the attacks till now.

Disturbing video. Viewer's discretion advised

Around 5,000 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip

Around 5,000 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel on Saturday morning, one woman also reportedly lost her life during the attack. The Hamas-Palestinian militants infiltrated Israel borders under the cover of the missile attacks. Around 50-60 militants reportedly entered the Israeli borders and created havoc in the streets.

Hamas has claimed responsibility for the attack

Hamas has claimed responsibility for the attack on Israel and its leader Saleh al-Arouri said, "See you soon in liberated Jerusalem." The top leaders of Hamas were seen cheering the attack on Israel while watching it on television. They also thanked God after weatching the havoc created by the militants after their infiltration into the country.

