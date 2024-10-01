Israel: At Least 8 People Killed In Mass Shooting In Tel Aviv In Suspected Terror Attack; Videos Surface

At least 8 people were killed in an incident of mass shooting and suspected terror attack in Israel's Tel Aviv on Tuesday.
Videos showed shooting taking place on a road in the city.
Reports claimed the shooters were neutralised.
Shortly after the shooting incident, Israel came under attack from Iran's missiles.
(This is breaking news. More details awaited)