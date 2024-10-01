 Israel: At Least 8 People Killed In Mass Shooting In Tel Aviv In Suspected Terror Attack; Videos Surface
Videos showed shooting taking place on a road in the city. Reports claimed the shooters were neutralised.

Updated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 11:17 PM IST
At least 8 people were killed in an incident of mass shooting and suspected terror attack in Israel's Tel Aviv on Tuesday.

Videos showed shooting taking place on a road in the city.

Reports claimed the shooters were neutralised.

Shortly after the shooting incident, Israel came under attack from Iran's missiles.

Iran Attacks Israel With Missiles, IRGC Releases Statement; VIDEOS Surface
(This is breaking news. More details awaited)

