Israel 'Accidentally' Strikes Egyptian Post Near Gaza Border; Immediately 'Expresses Sorrow'

Representational image |

The Israeli Army on Sunday said that one of its tanks had "accidentally fired and hit an Egyptian post" in close proximity to the Gaza border amid ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Palestinian enclave.

"A short while ago, an IDF tank accidentally fired and hit an Egyptian post adjacent to the border in the area of Kerem Shalom. The incident is being investigated and the details are under review. The IDF expresses sorrow regarding the incident," Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a post on X.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Israel had "immediately expressed its regret over the unintentional incident and an investigation is underway", the Egyptian Army said.

The Egyptian military confirmed the incident, stating that it had resulted in "minor injuries," although specific details were not provided.

According to Egyptian media, the Israeli strike is not expected to disrupt the passage of aid to Gaza. Since Saturday, 37 trucks carrying vital supplies have crossed into Gaza through the Rafah border post with Egypt, located about three kilometers (two miles) from Israel.

The crossings between Gaza and Israel have been closed since the outbreak of the conflict on October 7.

The United Nations estimates that around 100 trucks per day are needed to meet the needs of Gaza, where over 4,650 people have been killed in Israeli strikes, according to the Hamas government.

The bombardment in Gaza has been in response to attacks by Hamas militants that resulted in the deaths of more than 1,400 people in Israel.

Read Also PHOTOS: India Sends Humanitarian Aid To Palestine Amid Ongoing War With Israel

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)