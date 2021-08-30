Islamic State claims responsibility for rocket attack on Kabul airport: Reports

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a rocket attack on Kabul airport on Monday, the group's Nasher News said on its Telegram channel, reported Reuters.

"By the grace of God Almighty, the soldiers of the Caliphate targeted Kabul International Airport with six Katyusha rockets," it said.

According to the BBC, the group on its social media channels that the attack was “successful”, however the US officials said that their anti-missile defences intercepted as many as five rockets fired at Kabul's airport.

Meanwhile, the US evacuation operations at Kabul airport continue to remain "uninterrupted" following the rocket attack, confirmed the White House on Monday.

In a statement, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said US President Joe Biden was briefed about the rocket attack by National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Chief of Staff Ron Klain.

"The President was informed that operations continue uninterrupted at HKIA (Hamid Karzai International Airport), and has reconfirmed his order that commanders redouble their efforts to prioritize doing whatever is necessary to protect our forces on the ground," Psaki said.

Earlier in the day, at least five rockets were fired towards the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, a US official said.

Published on: Monday, August 30, 2021, 06:55 PM IST