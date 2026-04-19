Is Trump’s Visit Behind Rawalpindi Shutdown? Transport Ban Sparks Chaos, Leaves Residents And Students Stranded

The Deputy Commissioner of Rawalpindi issued a directive ahead of Donald Trump’s possible visit to Islamabad for a second round of talks on the US-Iran ceasefire. The move has brought the city to a standstill, leaving residents grappling with an abrupt and sweeping transport shutdown.

Taking to social media platform X, the DC said, “All private, public and goods transport in Rawalpindi is hereby suspended with immediate effect. Further updates will be shared.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While no official confirmation of the visit has been issued, preparations suggest authorities are bracing for a major diplomatic event.

According to Pakistani media reports, entry points via major highways have been blocked, inter-city transport halted, and key terminals shut, leaving nearly a crore people struggling to manage daily life.

Students And Travellers Left Stranded

According to a report published in Dawn, the abrupt suspension has particularly impacted students and travellers from far-flung regions, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Many remain stranded in hostels with no transport options, while exams, academic schedules, and relocation plans face major uncertainty.

Confusion After Mixed Signals

The sudden clampdown follows earlier assurances from officials that normalcy would continue, adding to public frustration. Frequent changes in directives have left residents and businesses grappling with uncertainty.

Donald Trump Hints Possible Pakistan Visit

Donald Trump has indicated he may visit Pakistan if a peace agreement between the United States and Iran is finalised in Islamabad, signaling cautious optimism around the ongoing negotiations.

Speaking to reporters on the White House lawn before departing for Nevada and Arizona, Trump said discussions with Iran were progressing positively and hinted that a deal could be reached soon.

“If a deal is signed in Islamabad, I may go. They want me,” he remarked.