Is global media reporting Russia-Ukraine crisis in 'racist' way? Here's what Twitterati says

The microblogging site Twitter is flooded with netizens slamming an alleged racist comment by Ukraine’s deputy chief prosecutor David Sakvarelidze.

In a TV interview with the BBC, David mentioned racist words in a statement while addresing the ongoing Russian invasion on Ukraine, and said, "European people with blue eyes and blonde hair” were being killed every day.

To this, the internet took to storm with a netizen calling listing down the most racist Ukraine coverage on TV News. The tweet pointed out media outlets who sighed on racist way of reporting the Russia Ukraine crisis.

Later in the tweet thread by Alan MacLeod, the user who pointed out David's remark on BBC, brought to notice instances of reporting from CBS News, Al-Jazeera, BFM TV (France), The Daily Telegraph, ITV (UK)...

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 04:23 PM IST