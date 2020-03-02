Irked by dismissal, security guard takes around 30 people hostage at gunpoint in Philippines mall

A gunman took around 30 people hostage at a shopping mall in Philippines' Manila on Monday. Officials said that the incident that took place in San Juan City also saw one person being shot.

Mayor Francis Zamora said that the gunman in question was a disgruntled former security guard who worked with the V-Mall. Xinhua news agency reported that he was holding up to 30 employees hostage.

According to an Associated Press report that quoted the Mayor, the man had "felt bad because he was removed as a guard".

Reportedly, he was dismissed for abandoning his job without notifying the management.

After unsuccessfully trying to convert the other guards to his way of thinking, he had taken on. Reportedly, the man had also warned that he had a grenade -- something the Mayor said was not immediately confirmed.

"We are currently negotiating with the hostage-taker," Zamora said. The entry to the mall has been sealed and all people in the shopping centre have been evacuated, officials said. Heavily armed police had been deployed at the mall.

An initial police report identified the gunman as Archie Paray.

According to reports, the police are currently locked in a standoff with the guard.