 Iran's President Rejects US Surrender Demand, Apologizes For Gulf Attacks Amid Rising Tensions
Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian rejected the US demand for unconditional surrender, calling it a “dream they should take to their grave.” In a prerecorded address, he apologized for attacks on Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, attributing them to miscommunication within Iran’s ranks and promising to halt further strikes.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, March 07, 2026, 01:37 PM IST
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian | Photo Credit: @301arm (X)

Dubai: Iran's president said on Saturday that a demand by the United States for an unconditional surrender is a “dream that they should to take to their grave.” President Masoud Pezeshkian made the statement in a prerecorded address aired by state television.

He also apologised for Iran's attacks on regional countries, insisting that Tehran would halt them and suggesting they were caused by miscommunication in the ranks. His statement aired after repeated attacks on Saturday morning on Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

