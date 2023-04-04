 Iranian state TV airs couple's kiss, issues apology later; watch video
As a prank was being filmed, the couple was captured on camera walking through a park in the capital Tehran for about three seconds.

Local media reported on Friday that Iranian state television apologized for airing footage of a couple briefly kissing. It is against the rules of the Islamic republic's official TV channels to broadcast any form of physical contact between men and women.

On Thursday, the Nasim entertainment channel aired a segment from the show "The Four Incredibles", which featured a hidden camera recording a prank show of a young couple kissing for a few seconds in a park. The video went viral on social media.

On Friday, in a statement published by the ISNA news agency, Nasim apologized for an "error that resulted from the negligence of the production team". The channel also stated that it "will firmly handle those responsible for the negligence following an inquiry".

In 2021, a husband and wife who were presenters on state television apologised after hugging each other during a live broadcast, which sparked controversy. They claimed that they were not aware that they were on air.

