 Iranian Hackers Stole Information From Trump Campaign, Tried Giving It To Former Biden Campaign Officials: FBI
The FBI has issued a joint statement with Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to say that Iranian hackers attempted to provide unsolicited information about Trump to Biden campaign. The agency said that the statement was issued to underline interference attempts from foreign powers in US Presidential Election 2024.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 12:04 PM IST
US President Joe Biden (left) and ex-president Donald Trump | File Photo

United States' Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has said in a joint statement with other intelligence agencies that Iranian hackers tried to provide unsolicited information stolen from former US president Donald Trump's campaign to ex-officials associated with President Biden's campaign. FBI issued the joint statement on Wednesday (September 18) in association with Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

The statement said that Iranian hackers attempted to approach people associated with Biden campaign in June and July this.

US President Biden, who initially was to be the official nominee of the Democratic Party withdrew from the presidential race and Vice-President Kamala Harris became the official nominee.

The FBI has said that the information stolen from the Trump campaign was sent to Biden campaign as texts in e-mails. The intelligence agency has said that there was no info as to whether the individuals who received the info replied to the mails.

The statement says at the beginning that purpose of the statement was to underline Iranian efforts to interfere in and undermine US electoral process. US Presidential Election 2024 is due in the month of November.

article-image

'Will continue to invetstigate'

"This malicious cyber activity is the latest example of Iran’s multipronged approach, as noted in the joint August statement, to stoke discord and undermine confidence in our electoral process. As the lead for threat response, the FBI has been tracking this activity, has been in contact with the victims, and will continue to investigate and gather information in order to pursue and disrupt the threat actors responsible. Foreign actors are increasing their election influence activities as we approach November," the FBI has said later in the statement.

The agency has appealed US citizens to approach law enforcement authorities or the FBI itself if they detect anything suspicious.

