Iranian citizens protest after govt admits to having 'unintentionally' shot Ukranian plane that killed 176 passengers

After Iran admitted to having "unintentionally" shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet, killing all 176 people on board, there were massive anti-government protests carried out in several cities of Iran.

On Sunday night the authorities resorted to using teargas to stop the people from protesting. The protests had started spreading to several cities on the second day.

The protestors called out the government for the killing of 176 passengers in the Ukranian flight. The protestors also compared the Revolutionary Guards and their paramilitary allies to Islamic State. “You’re our Isis,” they said, reported The Guardian.

After denying the accusation for three days, Iran had taken responsibility for the tragedy.