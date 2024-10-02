Iran Strikes Israel: Videos Show 30-Ft Deep, 50-Ft Wide Crater Near Mossad Head Office In Tel Aviv

Grabs taken from videos doing round on social media showing moments the missile landed (left) and the huge crater it formed. | X

One of the missiles Iran launched at Israel landed near Israeli spy agency Mossad's headquarters in Tel Aviv and made a big crater as it landed, said multiple reports in Western media citing a video that was doing rounds on social media. PBS reported that missile landed just outside the Mossad headquarters. The development has started speculation about whether Iran targeted Massad headquarters or was it the case of a missed target, with the target being some other building.

Reports began emerging from the site of the impact.

Here's the aftermath of one of the Iranian missiles that hit Israel. It left a crater and blew out a car's windows. Reportedly Israel's Arrow missile defense system will not intercept missiles if they are not expected to cause significant damage or casualties, which may have been… pic.twitter.com/lSP23Fod5Y — Expose Them (@ExposeDarkDeeds) October 1, 2024

Iran fired around 180 missiles towards Israel on Tuesday night (October 1) and continued till the wee hours of Wednesday (October 2) according to Indian Standard Time (IST). The massive missile attack from Iran was bigger than the one it carried out in the month of April this year. The latest attack came just days after Israel eliminated Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah. Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant organisation, enjoys support from Iran.

Iran, of course, did not say that the attack was carried out as a retaliation to the Hezbollah chief's killing. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian made a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) saying that Iran decided to launch the attack '... with the aim of peace and security for Iran and the region..."

Following the Iranian attack, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reacted strongly and has said that Iran 'will pay' the price for this major escalation.

Israel military reacted strongly as well.

Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari told news agency AFP that Iranian attack 'will have consequences'

"This attack will have consequences. We have plans, and we will operate at the place and time we decide," said Hagari, as quoted by AFP.

"We have carried out a large number of interceptions. There were a few hits in the centre and other areas in the south of the country," he added.