 Iran Shoots Down US Army Apache Helicopter; President Trump Vows Response
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Iran Shoots Down US Army Apache Helicopter; President Trump Vows Response

US President Donald Trump on June 9 said that Iranian forces shot down a US Army Apache helicopter during a patrol over the Strait of Hormuz. Trump said both pilots survived unharmed and cited information from the US military. Calling it an attack by Iran, he warned that the United States would have to respond to the incident.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Tuesday, June 09, 2026, 10:47 PM IST
Iran Shoots Down US Army Apache Helicopter; President Trump Vows Response
US President Donald Trump | File Pic

US President Donald Trump on June 9 said Iran had shot down a US Army Apache helicopter while it was patrolling over the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, warning that Washington would have to respond to the incident.

In a post on social media, Trump said that he had been informed by the US military that Iranian forces were responsible for bringing down the aircraft during an overnight patrol mission. He added that the two pilots on board survived the incident without injuries.

“I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz. There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured. Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack,” Trump wrote.

(This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)

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