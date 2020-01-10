Iran shot down Ukrainian plane?

Tehran: US President Donald Trump said on Thurs-day he had "suspicions" about the crash of a Ukrainian airliner outside Tehran as
US media reported it had been mistakenly shot down by Iran. Unnamed officials told American media that Iranian air defense systems possibly accidentally shot down the airliner, killing all of the 176 people on board.
Newsweek, CBS and CNN said that satellite, radar and electronic data indicated the tragic error, which followed a ballistic missile barrage by Iran on two military bases in Iraq where US troops work.
Analysts pointed to pictures shared widely online of the wrecked fuselage of the aircraft showing multiple apparent puncture holes consistent with a rocket that detonated just outside the plane, blasting shrapnel into it. \
"Similar marks were visible on wreckage of MH17," CNN reporter Jim Sciutto said, referring to the Malaysian Airlines flight which was shot down only July 17, 2014, over Eastern Ukraine by a Russian-designed surface-to-air missile.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)