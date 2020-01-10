Iran shot down Ukrainian plane?

Tehran: US President Donald Trump said on Thurs-day he had "suspicions" about the crash of a Ukrainian airliner outside Tehran as

US media reported it had been mistakenly shot down by Iran. Unnamed officials told American media that Iranian air defense systems possibly accidentally shot down the airliner, killing all of the 176 people on board.

Newsweek, CBS and CNN said that satellite, radar and electronic data indicated the tragic error, which followed a ballistic missile barrage by Iran on two military bases in Iraq where US troops work.