Iran says 80 'American terrorists' killed in missile strikes on US army bases in Iraq

Tehran: Iranian state television on Wednesday claimed that at least 80 "American terrorists" were killed after Tehran launched 15 missiles on US targets in Iraq.

The state media also added that none of the missiles were intercepted, reported Al Jazeera.

Adding that US helicopters and military equipment were "severely damaged", the media outlet, citing a senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) source, said that Iran had 100 other targets in the region in its sight if the United States took any retaliatory measures.