 Iran Could Attack Israel In 48 Hours: Report
Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, April 13, 2024, 02:46 AM IST
article-image
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei/File Image | Ayatollah Ali Khamenei/X

The world seems to be at the brink of another conflict. According to reports, Iran is likely to launch an attack on Israel within the next 48 hours. Israel on its part is also prepared for the escalation by Iran, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Earlier this month, Israel carried out numerous strikes on Iran-backed targets in Syria, often targeting weapons shipments intended for Hezbollah, a powerful Iranian proxy in Lebanon.

But the targeting of the embassy itself marked a significant escalation since embassies are considered the sovereign territory of the nations they represent, CNN reported.

Iran vowed to take revenge after Israel's airstrike on Iran's embassy complex in Syria, which killed at least seven officials. Mohammed Reza Zahedi, a top commander in Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), and senior commander Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi were among those killed, according to Iran's Foreign Ministry.

Additionally, at least six Syrian citizens were also killed, Iranian state television reported.

Israel has intensified its military campaign against Iran and its regional proxies following the October 7 attack on Israel by Tehran-backed Palestinian group Hamas, which killed about 1,200 people and saw more than 200 taken hostage. 

