Iran Advises Non-Palestinians To Leave Occupied Territories Immediately; 'Secure Any Available Tickets And Use Any Means Necessary,' Says Military

Iran's military has issued an advisory urging all non-Palestinian individuals to leave the occupied territories immediately for their safety. They stressed the urgency, advising individuals to secure any available tickets and use any means necessary to depart. This message was posted on X by the Iranian military.

In a related development, Iran has pledged to take decisive action against those responsible for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, accusing Israel of carrying out the cowardly attack. Haniyeh was in Iran for the swearing-in of President Masoud Pezeshkian when he was killed.

Nasser Kanaani, a spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry, condemned the assassination as a 'flagrant violation' of international law. He announced that Iran would respond with strength and decisiveness to punish the aggressor, based on international law principles. Kanaani also mentioned that Tehran would pursue the matter through the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, which is set to hold an emergency meeting of Foreign Ministers on Wednesday.

IRGC Blames Israel Over Attack

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has directly blamed Israel for the attack, promising a harsh and painful response. IRGC Chief Hossein Salami stated that Israel would understand its miscalculation after Tehran retaliates. This assassination has notably escalated tensions in the region. Although Iran has stressed that it does not seek further escalation, it has made clear its intent to respond to attacks on its territory or citizens.