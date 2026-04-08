Iran Accepts Pakistan’s Offer For Peace Talks Following US-Iran Ceasefire: Shehbaz Sharif

(File photo) Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif |

Hours after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire with Iran, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that Tehran has agreed to participate in peace talks scheduled to be held in Islamabad later this week.

In a post on X, Sharif said he held a “warm and substantive conversation” with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, during which he expressed appreciation for Iran’s decision to accept Pakistan’s offer to host negotiations aimed at restoring peace in the region.

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According to Sharif, Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran’s participation in the upcoming talks and thanked Pakistan for its diplomatic efforts, while also extending goodwill to the people of Pakistan. The Pakistani Prime Minister reiterated that Islamabad remains committed to working with regional and international partners to promote peace and stability.

Pakistan has played a key intermediary role between Iran and the United States in recent weeks, facilitating communication between the two sides. The country shares a long-standing relationship with Iran, including a common border, and frequently refers to ties with Tehran as “brotherly.”

Earlier, Sharif had announced that a ceasefire had been reached and invited both parties to attend talks in Islamabad on April 10 to continue negotiations aimed at reaching a lasting agreement.