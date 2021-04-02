Investigation finds Rep. Matt Gaetz reportedly paid women for sex

In an investigation by the Justice Department, Representative Matt Gaetz and an indicted Florida politician are found to be allegedly involved in recruiting women online for sex, says The New York Times.

As per the report, the investigators believe that Joel Greenberg, the former tax collector in Seminole County, Fla., first met the women via dating websites that connects one with potential dates in exchange for things like gifts, travel, allowances, etc. He then introduced these women to Mr. Gaetz, who also had sex with them. Mr Greenberg was indicted last year on a federal sex trafficking charge and other crimes.

The department also believes that one woman who had sex with both men also agreed to have sex with a third unidentified associate of theirs in Florida Republican politics.

Mr Gaetz has denied these accusations.

In the inquiry, it is also being examined whether Mr Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old girl and whether she received anything in return. The sex trafficking charge against Mr. Greenberg involves the same girl. It is also being investigated whether other connected men also had sex with the 17-year-old.

Mr. Gaetz, 38, was elected to Congress in 2016. He was one of President Donald J. Trump’s most outspoken advocates.