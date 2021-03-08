International Women's Day: Aurat Marches to take place across Pakistan

Aurat Marches are scheduled to take place on Monday across Pakistan to mark International Women's Day, during which participants will demand for the protection of female rights in the country.

The first-ever Aurat March took place in 2018 in Karachi, after which it extended to other major cities, including Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Larkana, and Hyderabad, reports Dawn news.

According to organisers, Monday's marches are expected to take place in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and other cities.

Marking the day, top Pakistani officials paid tributes to women and also called for them to be given equal rights.

Taking to Twitter, Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said: "Pakistani women contributed immensely for glory and honour of our nation. They are also at forefront against Covid. Women in uniform have proved their mettle by contributing copiously in diverse fields serving the nation and humanity. They deserve our immense respect and gratitude."

While Minister for Information Shibli Faraz said that March 8 "highlighted women's high status in society and their commendable services in different sectors", National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said protection of women's rights was the "top priority" of the government "for the formation of a progressive society".

In her message, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said she "dream(s) of a Pakistan where women excel in every field and play leading roles".

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry encouraged girls to opt for science subjects to change their and the country's destiny.