International Translation Day 2021: History, significance, theme, and all that you need to know

Every year on September 30, International Translation Day is observed to honour St. Jerome, the Bible translator. Not everybody is fluent or even familiar with all languages. This is where translation comes into picture, as it makes things easier. Translation is an activity that aims at conveying meaning or meanings of a given linguistic discourse from one language to another. In today's era, translation makes any language understandable.

Significance:

The day honours the work of translators and other language specialists who play a crucial role in supporting a conversation between countries that contributes to global progress and peace. Translators aid in the translation of literary, scientific, and technical works from one language to another, assisting in the advancement of humanity.

History:

World Translation Day has been observed in honour of Saint Jerome, the Bible translator and father of translation ever since the founding of the International Federation of Translators in 1953. The International Federation for Translators began commemorating this day worldwide in 1991 in order to raise public awareness.

Theme for 2021:

On the occasion of World Translation Day, a theme is published each year. This helps people to be gain awareness in a better way. "Translation and Indigenous Languages" is the theme for this year's International Translation Day 2021. This year's theme focuses on the use of translation, to encourage world unity. As this is only possible the best way when we are able to interpret what we read. Translation and translators ensure that we are able to do so with ease.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 08:17 AM IST